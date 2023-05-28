UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

The UAE have defeated Iran 4-2 to finish first in the World Beach Games Qualifiers, hosted by Jeddah.

Both teams now qualified for the second edition of the ANOC World Beach Games, which will take place in Bali, Indonesia, on 5-12 August 2023.

Ahmed Beshr struck first for the UAE with just over two minutes gone in Jeddah.

He scored his second with a minute remaining in the first period after goals from Ali and Naseri Abas gave the Emiratis a commanding lead.

Amir Akbari and Seyedmahdi Mirjalili Seyed pulled two back for Iran in the second period.

