UAE national football team has moved up two places in the latest FIFA ranking.

The national football team has climbed two places in the latest ranking issued yesterday by the International Football Federation "FIFA", advancing from 69th to 67th place worldwide.

"The Whites" occupied the ninth position in Asia and the eighth position in the Arab ranking, which is led by Morocco in 13th place globally, followed by Qatar, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq in 34th, 37th, 41st, 43rd, 53rd, and 58th places respectively worldwide.

FIFA pointed out that the teams have played 174 international matches since last February, and there have been many changes in the ranking, with Asia playing two rounds of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the 2026 Asian Cup, and the CONCACAF region reaching the final stage of the Nations League, in addition to many friendly matches in each of the six continental federations as part of the FIFA Days series for the current year.

FIFA also noted that the Argentina national team continues to top the ranking, with no country joining or dropping out of the top ten list. Indonesia achieved the biggest point movement by gaining 30.04 points, climbing 8 places, while Vietnam suffered the biggest loss of points, losing 30.04 points, and dropping 10 places.

