The UAE national under-17 football team won the gold medal at the 1st Youth GCC Games "UAE 2024".

The Omani team came in second, winning the silver medal, while Kuwait finished third, with bronze.

The trophy came after the UAE defeated Kuwait 2-0 today, in the third round of the competitions, held at the Al Nahyan Stadium at Al Wahda Club, Abu Dhabi.

