UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

The draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, scheduled to take place from November 3 to 27, 2025, has placed the UAE in Group C, alongside Senegal, Croatia, and Costa Rica.

The draw has thrown up a host of fascinating contests.

The draw took place in Doha on Sunday, 25 May, with the help of assistants Julian Draxler, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ with Germany, and former Qatar U-17 player Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti.

The newly-expanded tournament will feature 48 nations for the first time. They were drawn into 12 groups of four teams.

Mouthwatering match-ups include a blockbuster battle between Belgium and Argentina, hosts Qatar facing Italy, and defending champions Germany taking on Colombia.

Group distribution for the 12 groups runs as follows:

-Group A: Qatar, Italy, South Africa, Bolivia

-Group B: Japan, Morocco, New Caledonia, Portugal

-Group C: UAE, Senegal, Croatia, Costa Rica

-Group D: Argentina, Belgium, Tunisia, Fiji

-Group E: England, Venezuela, Haiti, Egypt

-Group F: Mexico, South Korea, Ivory Coast, Switzerland

-Group G: Germany, Colombia, North Korea, El Salvador

-Group H: Brazil, Honduras, Indonesia, Zambia

-Group I: USA, Burkina Faso, Tajikistan, Czech Republic

-Group J: Paraguay, Uzbekistan, Panama, Ireland

-Group K: France, Chile, Canada, Uganda

-Group L: Mali, New Zealand, Austria, Saudi Arabia

