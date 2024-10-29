UAE President pardons defendants in football match assault case

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a directive to pardon the defendants involved in the recent football match incident between Egypt's Zamalek and Pyramids clubs, which occurred in Abu Dhabi on October 20th.

This gesture embodies the deep fraternal bond between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt, reflecting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s steadfast commitment to reinforcing the ties of brotherhood that unite the two nations and their peoples.

