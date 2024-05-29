UAE Pro League board lauds 14 clubs for AFC licencing achievement and improved continental ranking

The UAE Pro League Board of Directors has lauded 14 professional clubs for securing the AFC licence, a significant milestone that ensures all professional clubs are now eligible for Asian competitions.

In their meeting on Wednesday, the Board extended congratulations to Al Ain for winning the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League title and to Al Wasl for securing the 2023-2024 ADNOC Pro League title.

The Board also celebrated the league's enhanced continental ranking, which has risen to fourth place.

During the meeting, the attendees reviewed reports of the current season's conclusion, fans' attendance and marketing and commercial affairs.

They also discussed the reports submitted by the executive administrations and relevant committees.

The board of directors' 12th periodic meeting was headed by the UAE Pro League chairman Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi, and attended by Vice President, Jamal Hamed Al Marri and board members, Hassan Taleb Al Marri, Tariq Ali Al Shabibi, Saeed Obaid Al Kaab, Jawaher Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, Mohamed Said Abu Zinjal Al Ali, in addition Business Development Consultant Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdulla, Institutional Support Director Musab AlMarzooqi, and directors of the UAE Pro League's administrations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.