UAE Pro League, EWEC launch landmark partnership to enhance sustainability in football

The UAE Pro League today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), to bolster sustainability practices and decarbonise electricity consumption through the wider adoption of Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) across the UAE Pro League competitions.

The MoU was signed at EWEC’s headquarters by Abdullah Naser Al Jneibi, Chairman of the UAE Pro League, and Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman of EWEC. Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth, ADNOC, and representatives from the three organisations, also attended the signing ceremony.

Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi, Chairman of the UAE Pro League, said, “The UAE Pro League is keenly aware of the key role this partnership will have in promoting sustainable practices and raising awareness amongst clubs and fans regarding the critical need to address climate change. This is a key part of our broader commitment to support UAE initiatives that help to create a better future for us all. With 2023 being championed as the UAE Year of Sustainability, it is only natural that we take substantial action to ensure that we operate responsibly to the environment and future generations.”

Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman of EWEC, commented, “This partnership provides EWEC with a unique opportunity to further accelerate the country’s energy transition and to decarbonise professional football activities, in line with the UAE’s sustainability agenda. With a shared commitment to efficiency and sustainability, we're setting a new standard for excellence, both on and off the field. Having signed this agreement, the first of its kind in the Middle East, we look forward to collaborating with the UAE Pro League, while continuing to advance partnerships with like-minded stakeholders.”

The UAE Pro League is developing an environmental sustainability strategy setting out plans to deliver climate action and manage resources sustainably in collaboration with partners and stakeholders. It continues to explore initiatives to minimise its competitions' impact on the environment and is evaluating committing to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) Race to Zero campaign, which aims to achieve a healthy, resilient zero-carbon recovery that unlocks inclusive and sustainable growth.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth, added, “As the title sponsor of the Pro League, we welcome the partnership between the UAE Pro League and EWEC, which will advance the UAE’s decarbonisation efforts and support its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. ADNOC is committed to accelerating the decarbonisation of today’s energy system while investing in the clean energies of the future, and we are keen to partner with others on our journey to a lower-carbon future.”

CECs, issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), empower businesses in Abu Dhabi to verify their clean energy consumption claims and reduce their carbon footprint. Issued by the DoE in 1 MWh units, CECs are tradable digital certificates which comply with the International REC Standard (I-REC) and prove ownership of the environmental and economic benefits derived from clean energy consumption. EWEC is one of the key parties enabling the implementation of Abu Dhabi’s CECs scheme, acting as the Single Registrant and Auction Operator.

