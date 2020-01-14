UAE revive qualification hope with 2-0 win over DPR Korea

By WAM

Two first-half goals from Khalifa Al Hammadi and Zayed Al Ameri helped the United Arab Emirates cruise to a 2-0 victory over DPR Korea at Buriram Stadium on Monday, eliminating the East Asians from the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020.

Al Hammadi opened the scoring for UAE after 17 minutes. The centre-back expertly controlled Yahia Nader’s chipped pass inside the box on the turn before slotting the ball between the legs of DPR Korea goalkeeper Kang Ju-hyok to score UAE’s first goal of the campaign.

Al Ameri doubled the Whites’ lead at the half-hour mark.

The Al Jazira striker received a cross from his club teammate Abdullah Ramadan, evaded the challenge of a Korean defender and poked the ball into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

According to a report published on AFC website, the UAE face Jordan on the final match day at Buriram Stadium on Thursday, while DPR Korea will play for pride against Vietnam at Rajamangala Stadium on the same day.

