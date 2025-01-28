UAE's Al-Nasr Signs Hakim Ziyech in Free Transfer Deal

UAE's Al-Nasr has finalized an agreement with Hakim Ziyech, the Moroccan national team star and current Galatasaray player, previously of Chelsea, for an official transfer during the ongoing winter transfer window. The deal, a free transfer, sees Ziyech replacing his compatriot Adel Taarabt, who recently joined Sharjah. The player is expected to arrive in Dubai today or tomorrow to undergo a medical examination.

The agreement came after a marathon of negotiations between Al-Nasr, Ziyech, and his club, amidst fierce competition from European clubs, most notably Lille, as well as other Gulf teams.

Al-Nasr began talks with Ziyech last week following the departure of Taarabt. The presence of Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder at the helm of Al-Nasr’s technical staff facilitated the transfer, thanks to Schreuder’s long-standing friendship with Ziyech from their time at FC Twente between 2014 and 2015. The two have maintained a strong relationship ever since.

Ziyech decided to leave Galatasaray due to ongoing disputes with the club's management and coach, prompting him to seek a transfer this winter.

The Moroccan star joined Galatasaray on loan in 2023, with the move becoming permanent in July 2024. However, his stint with the Turkish club proved challenging, as repeated injuries hampered his performance and sidelined him for many matches. This season, Ziyech has participated in only 11 games, including five in the Turkish league and three in the Europa League, without scoring any goals.

Source: Albayan Newspaper

