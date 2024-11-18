UAE to face Qatar tomorrow in AFC Asian Qualifiers

The UAE national football team will take on Qatar tomorrow, Tuesday, at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 20:00 UAE time, in the sixth round of Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ - Road to 26.

The team is aiming to secure its 10th point and strengthen its chances of qualification.

Both revived their respective campaigns with wins on Thursday and will seek another three points to stay within sight of Iran and Uzbekistan in the race to seal the two automatic qualifying slots.

While the top two finishers in each group qualify automatically, the third and fourth placed teams will advance to a playoff where another two berths will be at stake.

