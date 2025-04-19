UAEFA contracts Romanian coach for two years

The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has announced that Romanian coach Cosmin Olăroiu will take over the national team in the upcoming period.

The association noted in its statement that the Romanian coach has signed a contract with the national team for a duration of two years, until 2027.

The UAE national team is currently in third place in Group A of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with 13 points after Uzbekistan (17 points). Iran leads with 20 points.

Olăroiu's primary task will be to lead the UAE’s quest for a World Cup place, via two vital fixtures in the summer.

The UAE national team will face Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in the final matches of the qualifiers on 5th and 10th June respectively.

Olariou has emerged as the standout candidate after guiding Sharjah to the AFC Champions League Two final.

