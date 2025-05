Yamal Magic Seals Barcelona’s 28th LaLiga Title in Derby Triumph

Barcelona secured their 28th LaLiga title on Thursday when they beat city rivals Espanyol 2-0, securing an unassailable seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid with two games left to play.

Following a 4-3 loss at Barcelona on Sunday, Real needed to win their final three games and hope the leaders didn't earn more than one point in the same period to maintain any mathematical chances of claiming the title.

However, their slim title hopes were dashed when Lamine Yamal curled a superb shot into the back of the net in the 53rd minute, with Fermin Lopez securing the victory by striking a loose ball inside the box five minutes deep in stoppage time.

The result moved Barca to 85 points, seven ahead of last season's champions Real, with Atletico Madrid third on 70 points. It caps a remarkable first season at Barca for coach Hansi Flick as his side have won the LaLiga and Copa del Rey double.

The Catalan side said they will be presented with the league trophy on Friday during a special celebration in the city.

Barca were seconds away from celebrating the title without stepping on the pitch on Wednesday until Real scored a late winner against Mallorca to keep their slim hopes alive.

But Barca took care of business themselves with a hard-fought win at Espanyol.

The hosts were arguably the better side in a first half that was goalless thanks to Barca goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who made a brilliant reflex save to deny a Javi Puado effort from close range in one of several dangerous Espanyol counter-attacks.

Just when it seemed Barca were out of ideas on how to break down their opponents, it was teenage sensation Lamine Yamal who worked his magic, scoring a stunning goal with what is becoming his trademark move.

The 17-year-old took the ball on the right touchline and made a superb lateral run parallel to the edge of the box before unleashing a curling strike between two defenders and into the top corner.

The goal worked as a confidence boost as Barca took control and, after Leandro Cabrera was sent off with a straight red for elbowing Yamal in the body in the 80th minute, substitute Lopez wrapped up the win to begin the title celebrations.

