Fujairah CP honours winners of opening race of 2018 UIM XCAT World Championship

By
  • Wam
Published

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, crowned Arif al Zaffein and Nader bin Hendi of the Dubai Police as winners of the opening race of the 2018 UIM XCAT World Championship in Fujairah.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi congratulated the champions and stated that he is delighted that the UAE won the first stage of the championship The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah International Marine Club, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, and Huraiz Al Mur, President of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, along with several sporting officials.

