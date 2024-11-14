Emirates to back DP World Tour, extending partnership until 2031

Emirates and the DP World Tour have signed an agreement for the airline to extend its status as the Official Airline and Marketing Partner of the leading professional golf Tour until the end of 2031.

The airline currently supports an international roster of DP World Tour tournaments that cut across continents and culminate in the prestigious DP World Tour Championship, one of golf’s ultimate prizes, in its home of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group said: “We’re proud of our deep roots in golf, and of our role in boosting Dubai’s place as one of the world’s most sought-after destinations for top players and golfing enthusiasts with its world-class courses. Emirates’ continued investment in the DP World Tour will enable us to maintain our long-standing connection with golf fans across Europe, the US, Asia, Africa and Australia, and of course in our home of Dubai, where golf’s greatest names vie for the prestigious Race to Dubai title.”

Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive Officer of the DP World Tour, added: “Emirates are one of our longest serving partners and I am delighted that they have decided to extend our relationship until the end of the 2031 season. They are extremely experienced in the sports sponsorship landscape and this long-term agreement is strong validation of the ongoing strength of our partnership platform as golf’s global Tour. As an airline that connects the world, we continue to build campaigns that resonate with Emirates’ global customer base.”

During the multi-year partnership, Emirates will continue to benefit from highly visible branding throughout the season. In addition, Emirates will enjoy marketing opportunities across the Tour’s media and digital platforms, access to premium hospitality, and exclusive Pro-Am experiences.

Emirates will also have Official Tournament Partner status at 15 events on the DP World Tour calendar each season. Emirates will continue to sponsor the Tour’s Virtual Eye, providing year-round exposure on live television broadcasts and the Tour’s website and social media platforms. This is an animated graphics system with fairway flyovers and three-dimensional course models that provides real-time positioning and information about a player’s performance.

In addition, the Emirates Fly Better Moments content strand on the Tour’s digital platforms will thrill fans by showcasing snapshots of key on-course moments.

Emirates is one of the leading supporters of major golf tournaments across the globe. The airline’s partnership with the DP World Tour stretches back 35 years, after Emirates became Title Partner of the Dubai Desert Classic in 1989. Emirates then became a Partner of The Race to Dubai, and the season ending DP World Tour Championship in 2009, and became an Official Tour Partner and Official Airline of the Tour in 2014.

The airline has carried more than 800 professional golfers to Dubai to play in the season ending DP World Tour Championship since 2009, and over 60,000 golf enthusiasts flock to the tournament every year to watch the world’s best players battle for the Race to Dubai crown.

