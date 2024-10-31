Ewen Ferguson Attends DP World Tour Championship Press Conference in Dubai

Ewen Ferguson, three-time DP World Tour title winner, attended a press conference hosted by the Dubai Sports Council today, setting the stage for the highly anticipated DP World Tour Championship. The season-ending event, part of the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs, will be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 14-17.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East for the DP World Tour, were also present at the press briefing held at the Dubai Sports Council Office.

"We are pleased that the UAE, and Dubai in particular, has become a preferred destination for major golf tournaments, drawing elite players for one of the sport’s most significant events," stated His Excellency Saeed Hareb. "The DP World Tour Championship reached a record-breaking 79,000 spectators last year, with growing viewership across international platforms. Dubai’s world-class golf courses, luxury accommodations, and robust infrastructure make this an exceptional experience for players and fans alike."

Tom Phillips highlighted the excitement of this season’s tournament, saying, “The DP World Tour Championship is a premier event that delivers remarkable entertainment both on and off the course. This year, as part of the first-ever DP World Tour Play-Offs, the stakes are even higher, and we look forward to another fantastic event at Jumeirah Golf Estates."

Adding to the anticipation, Ewen Ferguson shared his enthusiasm: “It’s always a pleasure to compete at the DP World Tour Championship, especially on the iconic Earth course, known as one of the finest in the game. With perfect weather and outstanding facilities, Dubai is one of the best places to play golf.”

The DP World Tour Championship will feature the top 50 players in the DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings, including stars like Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Justin Rose. Ferguson, who won his first DP World Tour title at the 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, will also compete in this prestigious event.

