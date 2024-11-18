Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Rory McIlroy as the DP World Tour Championship winner

- Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy clinches his sixth ‘Race to Dubai’ title and third consecutive victory

- The 16th edition of the tournament featured a prize fund of $10 million

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy as the winner of the 16th edition of the DP World Tour Championship. This marks the season finale of the Race to Dubai and the elite Rolex Series tournaments, held under His Highness’s patronage at Jumeirah Golf Estates Club in Dubai.

The tournament concluded today (Sunday), featuring the top 50 golfers in the Race to Dubai rankings, with a total prize fund of $10 million.

His Highness also presented Rory McIlroy with the Harry Vardon Cup, recognising him as the top-ranked player in the Race to Dubai for the sixth time in his career and third in a row. McIlroy’s previous triumphs came in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2022, and 2023. He walked away with the tournament champion’s prize of $3 million and an additional $2 million for topping the Race to Dubai rankings, totalling $5 million in earnings.

The awards ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group, His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Major General Pilot Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation.

McIlroy’s victory came after intense competition, finishing at 15-under-par, two shots ahead of runner-up Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark, who posted a score of 13-under-par.

This championship concluded an exceptional season where the UAE hosted the "final playoffs" under the new format, beginning with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, featuring the top 70 players, followed by the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates with the top 50.

The 2024 DP World Tour season included 44 tournaments held across 24 countries, attracting the world’s best golfers and competing under the ‘Race to Dubai’ banner.

