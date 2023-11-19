Mansoor bin Mohammed honours DP World Tour Championship winner

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, presented the top honours to Danish golfer Nicolai Hojgaard who won the title in the 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship, which marked the culmination of the ‘Race to Dubai’ season and the ‘Rolex Series’ for elite tournaments. The tournament concluded on Sunday at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai with the participation of the top 50 players in the ‘Race to Dubai’ standings who competed for a prize purse of $10 million.



His Highness also presented the Harry Vardon Cup to Northern Ireland player Rory McIlroy who finished the season at the top of the ‘Race to Dubai’ standings for the fifth time in his career and for the second straight year, having taken top honours in 2012, 2014 and 2015 before finishing on top of the field last year and this year.



Sheikh Mansoor also presented the winner’s shield to English player Mike Brown who topped the G4D Tour Series (Golf for People of Determination tour), following his success in the final tournament held concurrently at Jumeirah Golf Estates with the DP World Tour Championship.



The awards ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation; His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council; His Excellency Abdullah bin Damithan, CEO and Director General of DP World; and Keith Pelley, CEO of the PGA European Tour.







