Tiger joined by Rose, Spieth on first two days at US Open

Tiger Woods will play alongside past US Open winner Justin Rose of England and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds of next week's US Open golf tournament.

The US Golf Association announced the pairings for the first two rounds of the year's third major tournament on Thursday.

Masters champion Woods, a 15-time major winner chasing the all-time record of 18 major wins by Jack Nicklaus, will start with Spieth and Rose at 2:09 p.m. (2109 GMT) off the first tee on Thursday and at 8:24 a.m. Friday off the 10th tee.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka of the United States, coming off his second consecutive PGA Championship victory last month at Bethpage Black, will be paired with reigning British Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy and amateur Viktor Hovland of Norway.

They will open two groups ahead of Woods each day.

Phil Mickelson, a five-time major winner who could complete a career Grand Slam with a victory at Pebble Beach, will play alongside fellow American Dustin Johnson and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, a US Open-winner at Pebble Beach in 2010.

They tee off at 8:13 a.m. off the 10th tee Thursday and at 1:58 p.m. Friday off the first tee.

Two groups ahead of them will be another feature trio in Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Spain's Jon Rahm and Australia's Marc Leishman.