Hazza bin Zayed receives Saudi sports officials

By
  • Wam
Published

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today received Mohamed Ezzet, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the country.

The meeting, which was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs , touched on sports-related affairs and ways of cementing coordination between the two sisterly countries.

Sheikh Hazza reiterated his best wishes for the Saudi football team to achieve impressive results during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

The meeting was attended by Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Sports, and Marawan bin Ghleita, President of the UAE Football Association, along with senior UAE sports executives.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular in Sports

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon