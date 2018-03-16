Hazza bin Zayed receives Saudi sports officials

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today received Mohamed Ezzet, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the country.

The meeting, which was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs , touched on sports-related affairs and ways of cementing coordination between the two sisterly countries.

Sheikh Hazza reiterated his best wishes for the Saudi football team to achieve impressive results during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

The meeting was attended by Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Sports, and Marawan bin Ghleita, President of the UAE Football Association, along with senior UAE sports executives.