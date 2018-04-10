India's Axar Patel to play county cricket with Durham

India all-rounder Axar Patel is to join Durham for the final six English County Championship fixtures of the upcoming season, the northeast club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old left-arm spinner, who has made 38 one-day international appearances and played in 11 Twenty20 internationals, will arrive at Chester-le-Street in August.

Patel will be available for the four-day clashes with Glamorgan, Northamptonshire, Sussex, Middlesex, Leicestershire and Warwickshire as Durham look to climb out of the Second Division.

"Durham County cricket Club is delighted to announce that Indian star Axar Patel will join the club for the final six Specsavers County Championship fixtures of the 2018 season," said a club statement.

"The international spinner has enjoyed success in first-class cricket for state side Gujarat and is a key part of India's T20I and ODI squads, as well as the King's XI Punjab's IPL side."

Patel has taken 79 first-class wickets and has also scored an unbeaten century.

"Thanks a lot @Durhamcricket for the welcome! Look forward to my first experience of county cricket," Patel tweeted.