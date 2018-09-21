Injured Indian trio including Pandya out of Asia Cup

By AFP

Three Indian cricketers including star all-rounder Hardik Pandya were Thursday ruled out of the Asia Cup with injuries, dealing a blow to the side's chances in the 50-over tournament.

Pandya, 24, was stretchered off the ground after suffering an acute lower back spasm during the game against archrival Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday.

"All your love and support is going to make me come back stronger!" Pandya tweeted Thursday.

Pandya will be replaced by Deepak Chahar in the squad, the Indian cricket board said in a news release.

India, who beat Pakistan by eight wickets to top Group A, take on Bangladesh in a Super Four tie on Friday. The Indians will play Pakistan again on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who injured his left index finger while fielding against Pakistan, will be replaced by Ravindra Jadeja.

"He (Patel) was sent for scans and the results showed that he had a tendon tear. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the series," the Board of Control for cricket in India said.

Siddhartha Kaul has been roped into the squad in place of right-arm pacer Shardul Thakur, who is nursing soreness in his hip and groin.

Chahar, Jadeja and Kaul will join the team later Thursday.

India are already without their charismatic skipper Virat Kohli who has been rested for the six-nation tournament.