Injured Neymar thanks fans for support ahead of surgery

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian striker Neymar Wednesday thanked his fans for their support after he suffered a sprained ankle and fractured metatarsal at the weekend.

"Thank you for all the messages!!", he wrote in Portuguese, French and English on his Instagram page.

The forward also shared a picture of himself lying on the floor in the moments after he was injured during PSG's 3-0 win against Olympique de Marseille in French Ligue 1.

"Obstacles should not stop you, if you come across a wall, don't give up. Find out how to climb it," he wrote.

The message racked up almost a million "likes," among them his girlfriend, the famous Brazilian soap opera actress Bruna Marquezine.

After widespread rumors and speculation, PSG announced Wednesday that the Brazil star would undergo an operation in his home country performed by Brazilian team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Neymar's father and agent, Neymar Senior, said "Ney" - the most expensive footballer in history - will be out for at least six weeks.

The injury could leave Neymar off the field for the rest of the European season, but he is expected to be fit for the World Cup starting in Russia in June, when Brazil will seek their sixth trophy.