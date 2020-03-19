IOC remains 'fully committed' to Tokyo 2020

By WAM

The International Olympic Committee, IOC, says it remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and is seeking to find a solution in a responsible way.

The IOC said on Tuesday that there was no need "for any drastic decisions at this stage" in relation to Tokyo 2020, adding that preparation for the games is changing day by day as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOC President Thomas Bach said, "The health and well-being of all those involved in the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is our number-one concern. All measures are being taken to safeguard the safety and interests of athletes, coaches and support teams. We are an Olympic community; we support one another in good times and in difficult times. This Olympic solidarity defines us as a community."

The IOC communique noted that a task force was set up in mid-February, consisting of the IOC, the World Health Organisation, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The purpose of the task force is to ensure coordinated actions by all stakeholders, the communique noted, adding that it has the mission to keep a constant appraisal of the situation to form the basis for the ongoing operational planning and necessary adaptations. The task force also monitors the implementation of the various actions decided.

The IOC will continue to follow the guidance of the task force, and the Committee's decision will not be determined by financial interests, the communique noted.

