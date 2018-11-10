Kaur first Indian woman to hit T20 century

By AFP

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur became the first woman from her country to smash a T20 international century on Friday as India defeated New Zealand by 34 runs on the opening day of the Women's World Twenty20.

Kaur battled cramps to lift India to a winning 194-5 at the Guyana National Stadium with Jemimah Rodrigues hitting 59.

She finally fell for 103 off 51 balls having hit eight sixes and seven boundaries.

In reply, the White Ferns could only reach 160-9 despite opener Suzie Bates providing a solid foundation with a top score of 67.