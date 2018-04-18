Kohli downbeat despite smashing IPL run record

Virat Kohli smashed 92 off 62 balls to become the highest run-scorer in Indian Premier League history but his efforts could not halt Royal Challengers Bangalore's slump in this year's tournament.

Kohli's innings took his IPL total to 4,619 runs in 153 matches, putting him ahead of Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings on 4,558.

His knock went in vain however as Bangalore went down to defending champions the Mumbai Indians by 46 runs on Tuesday.

"I don't feel like wearing this (orange cap) right now because it really doesn't matter," said Kohli, who is top of the IPL batting chart with 201 runs in four games this season.

"We tried our hardest but couldn't get the breakthroughs," Kohli said on his team letting Mumbai score 213 after batting first. It was Bangalore's third loss in four matches.

The 29-year-old Kohli has been with Bangalore since the IPL started in 2008, but has not won a single title in the cash-rich T20 league.

The Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad - a side that edged out Bangalore to win their maiden title in 2016 - leads the points table with three wins from three games.