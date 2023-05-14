Abdullah Al Jeneibi appointed as the President of the UAE Football Association for a period of 90 days

The board of directors of the Football Association expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi for his period of work as the president of the Football Association, following his resignation from the board presidency after being appointed as deputy to the chairman of the Olympic Committee. They wished him success in his new task.

Mohammed bin Hazam, the General Secretary of the Football Association, announced that according to Article 99 of the basic regulations of the Football Association, Abdullah Al Jeneibi, the chairman of the Professional League, would assume the responsibilities of the head of the Association as the first deputy to the chairman of the board, with all the powers of the president, until the next general assembly is held within a period not exceeding 90 days. The board confirmed that work will continue at the association according to the scheduled programs.

Bin Hazam also pointed out that according to the regulations, an invitation will be sent to hold an electoral general assembly after 90 days to elect a new board of directors for the association. The invitations will be sent to the clubs 60 days before the assembly, and the current board is not entitled to extend the 90-day period.

