"CAS" Abu Dhabi discusses the role of international sports arbitration in resolving disputes

The Abu Dhabi CAS Hearing Centre, in cooperation with the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre, organized an interactive discussion session on the role of international sports arbitration in resolving disputes. This comes within the framework of executing the Abu Dhabi CAS strategic plan, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Head of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which aims to promote and perpetuate the concept of alternative resolutions for settling disputes by following the best international standards.

The interactive session held at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which was also remotely accessible via visual communications, was targeted to those interested in sports legal matters. Discussions took place on the mechanisms of sports arbitration before CAS, and the procedural rules used in considering disputes before its certified arbitrators, starting from filing an arbitration request, arbitration procedures, until the issuance of binding decisions for all parties.

The internationally renowned sports lawyer and arbitrator, Dr. Sebastien Besson, spoke about the independence and privacy of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and its reliance on a flexible and impartial arbitration mechanism that guarantees the settlement of various disputes in the sports field in an easy manner, while providing many facilities that encourage resorting to arbitration to adjudicate any subject dispute, according to the laws and regulations governing sports activities.

He also dealt with the legal framework for arbitration at CAS, which guarantees equal rights in an just manner to ensure impartiality during the course of hearings until a final judgment is issued by the arbitrators, based on submissions, evidentiary documents, agreements and contracts signed between the two parties to the dispute, while explaining the criteria for enforcing the judgments issued by both local and international arbitration centers which are gaining now particular importance to ensure that rights are retrieved to its holders immediately following the issuance of arbitral awards.

