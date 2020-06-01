Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police organise forum to discuss return of fans to sports events

By WAM

The Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with Dubai Police, is organising a forum to discuss precautionary measures and protocols for the safe return of fans to sports events in Dubai once competitions resume in the coming period.

Titled "Your Commitment to Happiness", the forum will take place in the second week of June with the participation of stakeholders from virtually every segment of Dubai’s sports sectors, including officials from Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police, as well as local and private clubs of Dubai, and different sports federations.

Representatives from many various sports institutions will also take part in the forum alongside sports event organisers and media personalities, as well as other influential players in the sports sector.

The forum will be hosted by Dubai Sports Council at their headquarters and the participants will take part in the forum both in person as well as virtually through video conferencing.

The forum is a continuation of the cooperation between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police, which had led to the organising of a forum for sports fans in 2019 at DSC’s headquarters, before the start of the sports season, with discussions focusing on the rejection of intolerance and the positive role fans’ can play.

Announcing the forum, Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, said, "We are pleased with the return of sports activity in the emirate of Dubai through the commencement of training in various sports in both local and private clubs, academies, training centres and fitness centres, with the implementation of a series of important measures to maintain the safety of athletes.

"We are working with Dubai Police as our strategic partners on a new initiative which is focused on preparing for the return of fans of different sports and nationalities once competitions resumes, and setting procedures that will allow spectators to enjoy live action from the stadiums, while maintaining their safety as well as the safety of the athletes in accordance with the safety standards and precautionary measures imposed by Dubai’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, and other government agencies.

"We are not talking about just the local football league, but also the return of sports activity in many other important sectors, including the private sector which has hundreds if academies catering to different sports.

"We will be announcing a number of events in the coming days, and we will ensure, in cooperation with all our strategic partners, that the return of competitions is linked to the return of the public as well."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.