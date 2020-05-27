Dubai Sports Council issues guidelines for return of sports and fitness activities

By Dubai Media Office

In implementation of the decision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, regarding the resumption of the economic movement in Dubai for its activities on the fourth day of Eid Al-Fitr, the Dubai Sports Council issued a list of controls and procedures for the return of sports activity in fitness training centers and academies in the Emirate of Dubai.

In accordance with the instructions and controls issued by the Higher Committee for Crises and Disasters, the conditions and precautionary measures established with the aim of protecting practitioners of sporting activities from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.