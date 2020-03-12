ERA to hold races without spectators

By WAM

In accordance with public safety and preventive measures taken across the UAE with regard to the novel coronavirus, the Emirates Racing Authority will hold races at the Al Ain Racecourse on 5th March, the Jebel Ali Racecourse on 6th March, the Meydan Racecourse on 7th March, and the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on 8th March, without any spectators.

All races will be contested and regulated in a standard fashion and the results will be recorded officially.

Racing connections, sponsors and media personnel will be allowed to attend the races.

