For the tenth time in its history, Sharjah is crowned the President's Cup

The first football team of Sharjah Club was crowned the President’s Cup title for the tenth time in its history and the second in a row by defeating Al Ain in the final with a penalty shootout 13-12 after a draw in normal time 1-1, in the meeting that the two teams held this evening at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium. in  Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah began its defense of the title, by defeating Al-Nasr in the round of 16 with a score of 2-1, then over Al-Jazira in the round of 8 with the same score.

It is noteworthy that Sharjah won the Cup of His Highness the President of the State 9 times, in the years 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1991, 1995, 1998, 2003 and 2022.

