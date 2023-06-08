Hazza bin Zayed appoints Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhaheri to manage affairs of Al Ain Sports Games Company

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, First Vice President of Al Ain Club, First Vice President of the Honorary Council, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, has issued a resolution appointing Mohammed Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhaheri to manage and supervise the affairs of Al Ain Sports Games Company.

The resolution, effective as of the date of its issuance, included granting Mohammed Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhaheri all the powers to manage the Club’s affairs to realise the goals of Al Ain Sports Games Company, compliant with the Club’s Articles of Association.

Additionally, the decision included naming the members of the Steering Committee, namely: Khamis Obaid Al Kaabi, Mansour Ahmad Yousef Al Hashemi, Mohammad Saif Rashid Al Nuaimi and Yosif Saeed Abdullah Al Amir.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza commended the dedicated efforts exerted by the former Board of Directors of the company chaired by Khamis Obaid Al Kaabi, with the end of his four-year term, which witnessed great successes and achievements.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.