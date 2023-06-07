Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al Ain Football Club Company

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, First Vice President of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, First Vice President of the Honorary Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club, has issued a resolution appointing Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club and Chairman of the Executive Committee, to manage the affairs of Al Ain Football Club Company and supervise its operations.

The resolution also grants Sheikh Sultan all the necessary powers to achieve the Club goals.

The decision, which takes effect from its date of issuance, includes the appointment of members of the club’s management committee. They are Dr. Matar Rashed Al Darmaki, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Awad Mohammed Subaih Al Kaabi and Mohammed Obaid Hamad Al Dhaheri.

Sheikh Hazza commended the dedicated efforts of the Company’s board of directors, led by Dr. Al Darmaki, during his tenure over the past four years, which has witnessed significant and commendable achievements.

