Health and wellness professionals come together in LiveHealthy Festival 2020

LiveHealthy Festival, hosted by livehealthy.ae, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, ADPHC, will bring health and wellness professionals from all over the world to share valuable tips for leading a healthy life. The festival, open to the public, will take place at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi on 24th and 25th of January.

Select sessions will be presented by health professionals from ADPHC, and will include ‘Happiness at Work a Journey and a Destination’ led by Dr. Lamees Abu Haleeqa, where she discusses the importance of promoting a positive work environment; ‘Child Safety’ by Samira Al Kathiri; ‘Weqaya – The Food of the Future’ by Dr. Arwa Ahmed Al-Modwahi; and ‘The Meaning of Health and How to Adopt a Healthy Lifestyle’ by Dr. Aysha Ibrahim Al Dhaheri.

Dasho Karma Ura, President of the Centre for Bhutan Studies and Gross National Happiness, coming from Bhutan, leads a session entitled "Exploring Happiness, Life and Beyond", where he shares insights about the mental states connected to happiness.

Emphasising the importance of happiness and peace of mind, Sheikh Al Hassan bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, a certified international human development coach and life coach, takes participants on a meditation journey through ‘Time Line Meditation’. Moreover, yoga sessions and workouts will be conducted by trained health professionals from Volt Fitness, Bodytree, FLO Studio, Bodyism, Hot House, Fitness Express, Best Body Co, and F45 Training, who will be leading classes tailored for participants of varying ages and skill levels. Seven Wellness will also be leading sound healing sessions.

As food plays a major role in maintaining the wellbeing of individuals, Chef Khaled and the UAE’s youngest chef, Ayesha Al Obeidli, will take part in different panel discussions, while business owners like Justine Corrado, Managing partner of ‘Basiligo’, and Fatima Al Sayegh, owner of ‘Wake n’ Bake’ will discuss ingredient sourcing and the food business in the UAE.

Aside from that, in a session entitled ‘The reality of it all’, Sheikh Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Adviser to the Minister of Climate Change and Environment in the UAE, will discuss the reality of food production, and sustainability, where he will be having a direct engagement with the audience. Moreover, Ryan Ingram from Terraloop will also employ his expertise to make the festival environmentally conscious.

Kamilla Omarzay of The Snack Society, Tatiana Antonelli Abella founder of Goumbook, Suzan Terzian from Bodytree, as well as experts from Illuminations Well Being Centre, Carpe Diem Abilities Development Centre, Up and Running Clinic, and Kymoo Sports will engage in discussions about a variety of wellness topics.

On the sidelines of the festival, award-winning photographer and artist, Barry Rosenthal, will lead groups to collect rubbish from Saadiyat Beach on 22 January, and Al Raha Beach on 23 January. Rosenthal will repurpose the collected rubbish in a piece of art he will create live over the two-day festival. Volunteers are invited to join the teams for cleaning the beaches, and take part in saving the environment, while contributing to creating a masterpiece.

Considering the variety of sessions presented, LiveHealthy Festival 2020 targets all members of the community, inspiring them to boost their health, wellbeing and happiness.

