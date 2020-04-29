Jiu-jitsu teams to participate in closed training camp in Abu Dhabi

By WAM

Various jiu-jitsu teams, including children’s, youth and adult teams, will participate in a closed training camp on 29th April, at the Armed Forces Officers’ Club Hotel.

All participants are required to undergo medical tests to verify that they are not infected with any diseases, as well as follow social distancing rules. They will then check-in at their rooms to be quarantined until their test results are released.

The teams will be the first in the UAE and the Middle East and Asia to hold a closed training camp after activities were halted over the past two months. The camp will include 43 participants while the technical team of the Ramadan camp will include Ramon Limos, Marcelo Nunes, Eduardo Da Silva, Samuel Araujo, Pablo Desero, Michelle Maya, Ibrahim Al Hosani and Mohammed Al Qubaisi.

Mubarak Saleh Al Minhali, Director of the Technical Administration, stated that the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is always keen to be the first to launch initiatives that will raise the community’s moral and spirit and promote positivity, noting that the highest levels of prevention will be adopted to protect competitors, coaches and administrative staff.

He added that the camp will be held in implementation of the directives and decisions of the federation after its previous meeting held last week, noting that the camp’s training programme will be approved as soon as medical test results are released.

He also pointed out that the training programme will consist of two daily training sessions, which are a light training session before Iftar and a two-hour session from 10:00 to 12:00.

