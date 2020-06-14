President of National Olympic Committee endorses formation of Emirates Sports Arbitration Centre

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee, NOC, has endorsed the formation of the Emirates Sports Arbitration Centre established under the Federal Law No 16 for 2016 issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The formation of the Centre was made pursuant to the resolution of the NOC’s General Assembly in its last meeting to authorise His Highness to form the Centre.

In accordance with Article 6 of the Federal Law regarding the formation of the Centre, the management of the Centre is entrusted to the Sports Arbitration Council chaired by Ali Mohammed Bu Jsaim. Members of the Council include Saeed Abdul Ghaffar, representing the General Authority of Sport, Dirar Humaid Belhol, representative of Team Sports, and Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, representative of individual sports. It also includes three external experts namely Hamdah Saif Al Shamsi, Saeed Ali Al Ajil, and Ahmed Abdullah Al Dhahri.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed endorsed the composition of the Centre, which aims to expedite the settlement of sports disputes through arbitration and reconciliation and diffusing the culture of sports reconciliation in the UAE. It also aims to foster relationships and partnerships with entities concerned with sports arbitration in the UAE and abroad, besides participating in the relevant sports events.

The Centre is solely concerned with the arbitration of all sports disputes, especially disputes ensuing from final resolutions issued by the concerned bodies and the NOC in accordance with their statutes and disciplinary decisions as well as objectionable decisions taken by the National Anti-Doping Agency.

The Centre has the competence to arbitrate sports disputes involving special contracts whose conditions include a provision for sports arbitration or recourse to the Centre for arbitration.

Mohammed ben Sulayem, Secretary-General of the NOC stressed the importance of this vital step for the sports practice in the UAE and the associated rules that govern sports affairs. "We are excited with this resolution of His Highness the President of the UAE to form the Emirates Sports Arbitration Centre and the keenness of H.H. to complete all formalities for the launch of the Centre that serves the UAE sport. The formation of the Centre, which is in response to the Federal Law issued by His Highness the President, will have a significant positive impact on settling sports disputes that require quick and effective solutions that serve the law and foster the culture of sports arbitration as well as the reliance on legal channels in settling various matters."

Ben Sulayem hailed the competence and experience of members selected and wished them every success in their tasks. "Undoubtedly, the names selected constitute an enormous addition to the sports sector which needs experts with rich practices and constructive ideas. We are fully confident of the success of the Emirates Sports Arbitration Centre as compatriots have a proven track record of excellence, be it through the adoption of the best practices of sports arbitration or the development of strategies the contribute to win-win solutions to all disputing parties," he concluded.

