Remarkable Conclusion for “Hatta Ramadan Championship”

“Hatta Ramadan Championship”, the biggest sports event of its kind in Hatta, was successfully organized from 24th March to 14th April 2023 in Hatta with participation of huge numbers of athletes of various ages & multi-nationalities.

The Championship was held during the Holy Month of Ramadan, and it was organized by the Team Games Co. in Hatta Sports Club with the support of Dubai Sports Council (DSC).

Participants in the Championship competed in three competitions; these were: futsal, volleyball & running.

The Championship’s winners were honored by Mr. Haji Hassan, Head of the Organizing Committee / Mr. Saif Al-Shaafar from Al-Shaafar Investment / Mr. Ahmed Al-Bidwawi from Hatta Kayak / Mr. Rashid Mohammed Abdulla from DSC / Hatta Police Center’s Representative.

Al-Nasr Team won 1st place in the futsal competition, followed by Al-Fursan counterpart in the 2nd place & Black Hook in the 3rd place. Victor Manuel of Al-Nasr Team was awarded as best player of the futsal competition, while Ibrahim Khalil Ramadan gained the top scorer’s title & Abdulaziz Nadheer of Al-Nasr was honored as the best goalkeeper. Al-Nasr Team was also rewarded as the ideal team & Black Hook’s fans were awarded as the best fans.

In the volleyball competition, Al-Salam Team of Oman won the 1st place, followed by Sri Lankan Volleyball Life in the 2nd place. This competition was held with participation of eight teams & players from UAE, Oman, Algeria & Cameron.

In the 6 km running for men – local category, Mubarak Al-Murashda won 1st place, followed by Khalid Khalil in the 2nd place & Saad Al-Zaabi in the 3rd place. In 6 km running for women – local category, Noura Al-Khallaf secured the 1st place, followed by Kalthoum Al-Mazmi in the 2nd place & Marwa Al-Amoudi in the 3rd place.

In the 6 km running for men – professionals’ category, Taha Judito won the 1st place, followed by Noman Al-Issawy in the 2nd place and Cintoni Danilo in the 3rd place. In 6 km running for women – professionals’ category, Imoshi Laghi won 1st place, followed by Latifa Shatilawi in the 2nd place and Kumar Adela in the 3rd place. In U 17 running – juniors’ category, Adel Jimi won 1st place, followed by Yasir Eihan in the 2nd place & Yasir Al-Yamahi in the 3rd place.



The volleyball & futsal competitions took place at the indoor pitches in Al Dhahra School for Basic and Secondary Education in Hatta. The futsal competition was held with participation of 16 teams; classified into four groups, while the volleyball competition was contested by eight teams. Participants in running competition were classified into five categories; as follows: local males, local females, professional males & professional females – 6 km / juniors – 2 km. The running competitions were arranged with participation of racers from prominent teams in the UAE such as Al-Bataeh in addition to community teams like Jamal Al-Shaafar, Al-Waraqa & Kharbash teams.

Several accompanying events were held for families & children on the sideline of the Championship, including sports activities & entertaining competitions. Daily withdrawals were arranged for public to win valuable prizes. A walkathon for elderly locals besides children’s activities took place at the new Walk Tracks in Hatta. An exhibition for the sale of families’ products was arranged in collaboration with the Community Development Authority.

The Championship was held in collaboration with DSC & Dubai Police in Hatta which was assigned to deal with the security sides & to ensure the flow of fans’ entry to watch the Championship’s competitions. The event was sponsored by Hatta Kayak (the Strategic Sponsor), Hatta Guest House and Al Shaafar Investment.

The Championship, since its launch, has been attracting huge numbers of fans who enthusiastically come to the pitches to watch & support favorite teams.

Hatta Ramadan Championship was organized with distinctive participation of the residents of Hatta and the neighboring areas besides the participation of several teams from the Sultanate of Oman, based on great popularity acquired by the Championship throughout the last years and the remarkable level of the competitions.

