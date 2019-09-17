Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches UIM F2 World Championship

By WAM

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinched the UIM F2 World Championship title for the second time in three years with a commanding victory in the Grand Prix of Portugal.

The Emirati driver, who has led the series from his opening round win in Lithuania back in June, was crowned world champion in Ribadouro yesterday with one round to spare after another impeccable display.

Having secured his fourth successive pole position 24 hours earlier, he again underlined his dominance of this year’s series with a 14.75 secs winning margin over Sharjah Team’s Ferdinand Zandbergen, his nearest title challenger. Portugal’s Duarte Benavente was third, another 4.28 secs adrift.

Al Qemzi now has the luxury of carrying his second F2 world title into the final round, the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi, which effectively becomes a victory lap of honour on home waters on December 7. Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Tayer finished in 13th position.

There was a double helping of drama at the start of the race which was halted initially by a red flag after a collision between Dutchman Zandbergen and German Stefan Hagin on the first lap.

The re-start then saw another clash on the first turn between Sweden’s Daniel Segenmark and Britain’s Owen Jelf, and after the yellow flag resumption Al Qemzi stormed into a clear lead and went on to secure a third race victory of the season.