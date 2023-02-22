The “Disciplinary Committee” decides to lose Al-Nasr “0-3” to Al-Wasl

By Emirates247

The Disciplinary Committee of the UAE Football Association recently issued several decisions regarding violations that occurred during various football matches. The most significant decision was to change the result of the Al-Wasl and Al-Nasr match in the seventeenth round of the ADNOC Professional League, in which Al-Nasr Club lost (0-3) for violating the replacement system of players and was fined an amount of ten thousand dirhams for its fans throwing liquid canisters at Al Wasl Club players. Additionally, the committee punished Al Wasl club with a financial penalty of twenty-five thousand dirhams for its fans using fireworks in the stadium.

Furthermore, the committee imposed fines and suspensions on several clubs and players for various unsportsmanlike behaviors and violent conduct, including assaulting opposing team players without a ball and speaking inappropriately to referees. These violations occurred in matches from different leagues, including U-21 Professional League, first-division competition, second-division competition, U-17 Junior League competition, U-16-year-old Bani Yas Club junior team, and U-15 Cubs Cup competition.

The decisions made by the Disciplinary Committee aim to ensure that the games are played in a fair and sportsmanlike manner, and to maintain the integrity of the sport. It is crucial for players, coaches, and fans to abide by the regulations and respect the rules of the game. Such behavior not only upholds the spirit of competition but also promotes a positive image of the sport in the community.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.