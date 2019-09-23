UAE beat Lebanon 4-1 in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifiers

By WAM

UAE yesterday thrashed Lebanon 4-1 in the 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifiers, here.

Sultan Adel Mohamed's penalty, Mohamed Ahmed Al Harthi's brace and Mansour Abdulraheem's 32nd minute goal gave a comfortable win to the White in their third match after their debut 1-0 win against Iraq, and 2-1 victory against the hosts, Kyrgyzstan.

The 2020 AFC U-16 Championship qualification will decide the participating teams of the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship. A total of 16 qualified teams will play in the final tournament, including Bahrain who qualified automatically as hosts.