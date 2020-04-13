UAE Football Association extends suspension of football activity until further notice

By WAM

The UAE Football Association, after assessing the situation with concerned entities, has decided to extend the suspension of football activities in the country until further notice as a precautionary measure. The decision will be reviewed after assessing the situation.

According to a statement issued by the association on Sunday, the decision is applicable to all competitions organised by the UAE Football Association, the UAE Pro League, the activities of National Teams, the women's football committees, Futsal, private academies and others.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.