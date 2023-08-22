UAE Pro League announces winners of 'Fans' League' awards during matchweek 1

The UAE Pro League announced the winners of 'Fans' League' awards during matchweek one.

The awards have been divided into two categories; the highest home attendance and the highest away attendance.

Al Ain claimed the first spot in the highest home attendance prize valued at AED60,000, while Al Wasl gained AED40,000 after they came second.

Meanwhile, the first spot of the Fans' League's highest away attendance award went to Al Jazira, earning AED40,000, while Shabab Al Ahli will receive AED30,000 after earning second place.

The UAE Pro League had set up two essential conditions to decide the Fans' League winners: the minimum attendance must be at least 2,500 fans for the hosts and 700 fans for the visitors.

