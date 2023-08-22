UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for youth world championship in Kazakhstan

The UAE National Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team has completed the weigh-in for the upcoming JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023. Organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, the championship is scheduled to be held from 22nd to 25th August in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The four-day event will feature 1,100 athletes from 44 countries, spanning different age groups, including U16, U18, and U21. The UAE boasts a strong team of 86 athletes with eyes set on the title for the fourth year in a row.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, is leading the UAE delegation to Kazakhstan. He is accompanied by Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, Director of UAEJJF’s Technical Department, and Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at UAEJJF, to observe the weigh-in. They expressed their satisfaction with how the procedures unfolded.

Al Dhaheri commented, “Our national team members are in the final stage of preparation before the competitions. The recent internal team camp has greatly elevated their readiness, enhancing their technical skills and mental strength. They are now fully prepared to compete and uphold the title.”

He stressed the unwavering support of the visionary UAE leadership, underscoring its pivotal role in fostering the UAE team’s excellence domestically and internationally over the last ten years.

Al-Menhali said, “After winning three times in a row, our National Team is entering the competition with a strong global reputation. These successful events held in Abu Dhabi have shown how capable we are and set high standards for organising that the whole world noticed. Our talented athletes have a big task as they face the toughest opponents from around the world. They are ready to compete at the highest levels and win the desired title again.”

In turn, Ramon Lemos said, “We’ve got a powerful team all set to make a mark in the competition. Our squad consists of 86 talented male and female athletes. Many of our under-21 athletes recently took part in the adult World Championship in Mongolia and brought home numerous medals. They’re used to this environment, and their success will surely motivate and inspire our under-16 and under-18 teammates to give their best and perform exceptionally well.”

Obaid Al Ketbi is getting ready for the Boys U16 50kg division. He said, “I’m looking forward to this championship. The team worked hard to get here, and we’re excited to compete. It’s a significant event where champions from all over the world come together. Meeting top athletes, learning new moves, and connecting with friends in the sport will be awesome. And, of course, we will do our best to win the title again, Insha Allah.”

The national team is set to kick off their campaign on Tuesday, starting with the Boys Under-16 division competitions. The team lineup comprises the following athletes: Eyssa Alblooshi (38kg), Saif Al Alblooshi (38kg), Ali Al Bannai (42kg), Ahmed Al Shamsi (42kg), Abdulla Al Darmaki (46kg), Hamdan Al Najjar (46kg), Zayed Al Hammadi (50kg), Obaid Al Ketbi (50kg), Hareb Al Hammadi (55kg), Salem Al-Qubaisi (55kg), Thani Al-Muhairi (60kg), Adnan Al-Zarouni (60kg), Abdul Aziz Al Akeidi (66kg), Butti Al-Qubaisi (66kg), Ghanim Ghilan (73kg), Mohamed Alsiyabi (73kg), Salem Al Hmoud (73+kg), and Zayed Al-Hosani (73+kg).

