Long-range Modric strike has Argentina down 2-0

Luka Modric has given Croatia a 2-0 lead over Argentina at the World Cup with a blistering shot from outside the penalty area.

Modric sent his right-footed shot into the corner of the goal with 10 minutes to go in Nizhny Novgorod, setting off Croatian celebrations. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic ran down the touchline jumping in delight.

Ivan Rakitic nearly made it 3-0 a few minutes later with a thunderous free kick off the crossbar.

The goal seems likely to have put Croatia through to the knockout stage. It also puts Argentina and Lionel Messi in danger of a disastrous group-stage exit at what could be the superstar forward's final World Cup.

Croatia took the lead in the 53rd after Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero miskicked when trying to clear from a back pass and Ante Rebic volleyed the ball pack past him and into the goal.