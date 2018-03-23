Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup kicks off

One of the most exciting youth football tournaments ever held in the Middle East kicked off in Abu Dhabi today.

A total of 1400 players from all over the world are competing for glory in the second edition of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup at Zayed Sports City.

Winning teams will get special coaching sessions and one of the teams will also be chosen to visit the incredible Etihad Campus - the home of Manchester City FC.

Those supporting the event today spoke of their delight at the response. Etihad Airways Executive Vice President Commercial, Mohammad Al Bulooki, said, "Etihad strongly believes in youth empowerment through sports, and the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup not only promotes an active and healthy lifestyle, but instils in youth life-long skills such as the importance of teamwork and discipline."

The cup's final day takes place tomorrow at Zayed Sports City starting 9.00 a.m.