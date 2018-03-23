Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup kicks off

By
  • Wam
Published

One of the most exciting youth football tournaments ever held in the Middle East kicked off in Abu Dhabi today.

A total of 1400 players from all over the world are competing for glory in the second edition of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup at Zayed Sports City.

Winning teams will get special coaching sessions and one of the teams will also be chosen to visit the incredible Etihad Campus - the home of Manchester City FC.

Those supporting the event today spoke of their delight at the response. Etihad Airways Executive Vice President Commercial, Mohammad Al Bulooki, said, "Etihad strongly believes in youth empowerment through sports, and the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup not only promotes an active and healthy lifestyle, but instils in youth life-long skills such as the importance of teamwork and discipline."

The cup's final day takes place tomorrow at Zayed Sports City starting 9.00 a.m.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit

Related articles

comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular in Sports

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon