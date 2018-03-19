Manchester City Football Schools to offer free coaching sessions in Dubai

Manchester City Football Schools will offer free coaching lessons to children in Dubai for the first time. The sessions which are aimed at children aged 5 to 16 years old, will take place across two different venues; Hartland School, Nad Al Sheba and Sunmarke School, JVT from 26th March until 3rd April 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Simon Hewitt, City Football School's Head of Football Operations, said, "It's great to be able to offer free coaching sessions to children based in Dubai as there's a lot of talent throughout the Emirate."

"The coaching sessions we are offering are built upon the philosophy and training programme of the Manchester City Academy which offers young players, the opportunity to improve their football skills, make friends, stay healthy and have lots of fun under the guidance of fully qualified City Football coaches."

"The sessions are free and open to both boys and girls aged 5 -16 years, however places are limited so I would encourage anyone wanting to register to do so quickly!"

Sessions will commence at Hartland School, Nad Al Sheba from Monday 26th until Thursday 29th March before moving to Sunmarke School, JVT on Friday 30th and Saturday 31st. The final sessions will take place on Sunday 1st until Tuesday 3rd April, again at Sunmarke School, JVT.