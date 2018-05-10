Manchester City smash Premier League points record

Manchester City crowned a remarkable Premier League season on Wednesday by smashing records for points earned, goals scored and number of wins with a 3-1 victory against Brighton.

City took their goals tally for the campaign to 105, their points total to 97 and their number of wins to 31, eclipsing previous best marks set by Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's team last month sealed the title with five matches to spare and are now a whopping 20 points ahead of nearest challengers Manchester United.

City can become the first team to reach 100 points in an English top-flight season if they beat Southampton on the final day on Sunday.

Veteran midfielder Yaya Toure was made captain for his final home appearance and goals from Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho ensured he finished on the winning side. Leonardo Ulloa scored for the visitors.

Leroy Sane also shone, setting up all three goals, but the occasion belonged to Toure as the club celebrated the Ivorian's outstanding service over the past eight years.

Toure was recalled for his first Premier League start of the season and regular captain Vincent Kompany gave up the armband for the night.

He played 85 minutes before leaving to a huge ovation having been in the thick of the action throughout.

"Thank you for being such a wonderful team mate. If there is ever going to be a legend at this club it is this man," said Kompany.

Toure, 34, has won three Premier League titles and four domestic cups during his eight seasons at City.

His outing was his first Premier League start of the season with his previous nine appearances having come off the bench.

After the game a presentation was made to Toure by his brother and former City team-mate Kolo Toure, who had been invited as a surprise special guest by the club.

Toure was given a lifetime season ticket at the club, a commemorative shirt and a film was also shown of his City career highlights on the big screen.

He also received a huge cheer when he picked out his winning goal against arch-rivals Manchester United in the 2011 FA Cup semi-final as his favourite moment at the club.

"The most important one was the goal against United," he said when asked about his City highlights.