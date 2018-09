By Wam

Croatia's Luka Modric was named the world's best player at the Best FIFA Football Awards in London tonight.

The midfielder, 33, beat Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to the award, with the latter receiving the Puskas award for the best goal, for his effort against Everton in the Premier League at Anfield last December.

Peru's fans are awarded the Fifa Fan Award after many thousands of them flew to Russia in support of their nation's first participation in the tournament.