Ndidi signs new six-year deal with Leicester

By AFP

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi signed a six-year contract extension with Premier League club Leicester on Sunday.

The 21-year-old's new deal will keep him at the King Power Stadium until 2024.

Ndidi has made 63 appearances for Leicester since signing from Genk in January 2017.

"I'm very happy to sign this contract with Leicester. I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the football club, so I'm thrilled to be here for six more years," Ndidi told Leicester's website.

"Together with my team-mates and our wonderful supporters, I hope we can look forward to many more fantastic moments."