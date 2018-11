New Zealand bat in first Pakistan Test

By AFP

Fit-again New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Williamson missed the last one-day international in Dubai on Sunday with a groin injury.

New Zealand handed a Test debut to 30-year-old left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, leaving out paceman Tim Southee.

Pakistan's opener Imam-ul-Haq returned to the side after missing the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi with a finger injury.

The second Test is in Dubai from November 24-28 and the third in Abu Dhabi from December 3-7.

Teams (from):

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hassan Ali

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) and Ian Gould (ENG)

Tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)